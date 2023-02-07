Dheeraj Dhoopar shines bright in latest photoshoot, we can’t keep calm

Dheeraj Dhoopar drops his Peaky Blinders obsession on Instagram once again and we can’t keep any calm. The Sherdil Shergill actor has time and again proven to be a die-hard Peaky Blinders fan with his photoshoot in the same apparel as the character, and here again he has driven a special glance of his photoshoot on Instagram.

DD owns a huge fan following on social media. He is an ardent Instagram user. He now owns a whopping number of fan following, counting to 4.5 million. The actor earlier to Sherdil Shergill was in Kundali Bhagya which he left last year owing to his paternity leave and later to that joined Sherdil Shergill.

Coming to his latest fun photoshoot on social media, the actor all grand in his black vest coat. He topped the coat on his white formal shirt, grand black gloves and a stylish grey cap. The actor completed the look with a formal tie and round shades. Sharing the pictures, he captioned it with saying, “Mother always said, act proper.”

Here take a look-

The pictures left his fans all amused once again. Because no one can really let go of that swag above! Isn’t it? What are your views on the above look adorned by Dheeraj Dhoopar? Let us know in the comments below-

Here have a look at some of his admirer’s comments-

One wrote, “Mothers always are right as they always want and wish the best for their children”

Another wrote, “Hotter than a heat wave”