Dheeraj Dhoopar Strikes A Pose With Co-Stars From His Next, Tatlubaaz

Dheeraj Dhoopar has made heads roll as he has decided to mutually part ways from the Star Bharat show Saubhagyavati Bhava: Shartein aur Niyam Laagu. He played the psycho lover Raghav Jindal in it. Well, Dheeraj is all set to shine in his next project and awaits a lot of challenging roles to come his way. As of now, it is time for Tatlubaaz which will be an OTT series. It is said that he will play six different characters in the series. He has talked in media reports on the full freedom he got to drive these characters ahead as a performer. Today’s Instagram has Dheeraj Dhoopar striking a pose with his co-stars from the project which includes Divya Agarwal and Nargis Fakhri.

The show also features Nargis Fakhri, Divya Agarwal, and Zeishan Quadri, and promises an enthralling narrative set against the backdrop of Lucknow, Benaras, and Mumbai.

In the trailer, we can see Dheeraj’s chameleon-like transformation in his titular role. The actor has seamlessly embraced a myriad of looks, showcasing not only his on-screen charisma but also underscoring his versatility as an artist. Tatlubaaz will steam on Epic On from 25 November.

You can check Dheeraj Dhoopar having some fun with his co-actors in these pictures. While the ladies are seen in beautiful sarees, Dheeraj is seen wearing a casual attire.

Wow!! Are you all waiting to see the six different avatars of Dheeraj Dhoopar in Tatlubaaz?

Well, we loved him as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. He was recently seen in Sherdill Shergill too. Now his fans await to see his next new avatar!!