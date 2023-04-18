Ishaan Dhawan, who rose to fame with his roles in shows like Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana and Gud Se Meetha Ishq, is currently entertaining his fans as Dhruv in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara. The show introduces a fascinating concept in which a girl from the past travels through a time portal to the present day and finds love with a person living in the present. In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Ishaan spoke about the show, equation with co-stars, and more:

What made you sign the show?

I was very impressed by the story’s uniqueness when I first read the script. The show is like a breath of fresh air amidst the monotony of similar TV show concepts. I was also very excited to work with the production house Shashi Sumeet Production and the Sony SAB channel. Collaborating with some of the industry’s most exceptional actors has been a highlight for me. Hence, I agreed to come on board.

What is the USP of Dhruv Tara?

This unique storyline sets it apart from other shows, and I believe it possesses an irresistible charm. Despite being from different worlds, Dhruv and Tara have a connection that transcends time and circumstance. While Dhruv is a witty and charming doctor living a simple life in the 21st century, Tara comes from a royal family in the opulent world of the 17th century.

What is the difference between modern and traditional expressions of love?

Our attitude towards romance has evolved with the times. Old-fashioned gestures like exchanging love letters, giving handmade gifts, and sending fresh flowers were cherished, and people loved wholeheartedly without feeling the need to publicize their affection. However, things have changed significantly in the present era. The innocence that was once prevalent in romance is now lost. Social media dominates our lives, and we feel compelled to share everything with the world. I believe that this has reduced the magic of love. Although there may be some exceptions

Can you share similarities between you and your character?

Dhruv is a typical 21st-century boy who is a hardworking and diligent doctor and loves his family. He is charming and full of life, which are qualities that I can definitely relate to. I see a part of myself in Dhruv’s character.

How is your equation with your co-stars on the show?

The cast and crew have become my family, and we have had a blast filming each scene. Everyone is nice and respectful toward each other. Yash Tonk, Krishna Bharadwaj, and Narayani Shastri have years of experience, a wealth of knowledge, and a strong work ethic that they bring to the table. There is so much to learn from them. I am confident that audiences will love this show as much as we do. And will appreciate the effort that has gone into bringing this unique concept to life.

When you look back at your journey in the industry, how do you feel about it?

For me, the journey has just started, and there is a long way to go. I am yet to explore more. Having said that, till now, the journey has been amazing.

Any message to your fans and viewers?

I would like to thank the fans for their support. I urge them to keep supporting and showing love for the show.