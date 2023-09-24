Television | Celebrities

Dinner Date To Music: Surbhi Chandna Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Mid-September Moody Vibes

Surbhi Chandna, in the latest Instagram dump, shares her mid-September Moody vibes doing stuff she likes, for example, dinner dates, cozy days, music, etc. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
24 Sep,2023 06:30:44
The stunning Surbhi Chandna is a social media bug; she loves to share anecdotes from her day-to-day life with her fans and admirers. She enjoys a fandom of 5.7 million, and Surbhi keeps them engaged throughout. This time, the actress gives a sneak peek into her mid-September Moody vibes.

Surbhi Chandna’s Moody Mid-September Vibes

Taking to her Instagram handle, Surbhi gives a sneak peek into her mid-September moody vibes from her birthday. In the images, she can be seen blowing candles on the chocolate brownie from her dinner date, going on a long drive with her loved ones, and cutting mouth-watering cakes. The actress shares the dump from her birthday moody vibes.

Surbhi loved the casual style in striped crop tops and denim to enjoy wholesome Indian thali with fried fish, rice, masala papad, dal, and other dishes. And the perfect end of the day is some music in the dark hours and a cozy sleep on a comfortable bed. Indeed, it was a special September, as she captioned, “A Grateful Mid-September Dump ’23.”

Check out the photos below:

Surbhi Chandna has been part of famous shows like Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaz, Naagin, and others. Her versatility has always won hearts on-screen. Her skills have made her the favorite of many.

