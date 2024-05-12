Disha Parmar Celebrates Mother’s Day With Daughter Navya, Enjoys Memorable Moments

May 12, 2024, is Mother’s Day. Celebrating this day, the new mom, Disha Parmar, shared an adorable video with her little princess, Navya. The actress is a social media bug who loves to share insights from her personal and professional life. This time, she is celebrating Mother’s Day with her daughter.

Taking to her Instagram, Disha posts a must-see video for all fans and mothers. In the video, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actress can be seen enjoying the pure joy of being a mother. The actress plays with her little daughter Navya, whether swinging or enjoying a walk in nature; embracing motherhood is one of Disha’s best experiences with her daughter, and her facial expressions say it all.

Disha captioned the post, “Celebrate the eternal bond of motherhood with Disha and Navya’s breathtaking video shoot captured by Love & Memories.” Disha also kissed her little princess and showed her the beauty of nature. Undeniably, this mother-daughter duo is the sweetest. The actress opted for a comfy t-shirt with denim jeans for a fun time in nature. In contrast, the cute Navya was adorned in a dark pink top and light pink shorts. Navya’s cute smile on her face was a blissful moment throughout the video, and we can’t get enough of her.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya welcomed their first child, a baby girl whom the couple named Navya, on September 20, 2023.