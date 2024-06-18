Disha Parmar completes 12 years in the TV industry; let’s revisit her journey

Disha Parmar the talented actress ruled the small screen with her effervescent screen presence and performance when she came in, with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Alongside Nakuul Mehta, she flourished as a performer and did wonders for herself in quick time. When she bagged this show, do you all know that she was only 17 years old? Well, there was nothing that was raw about her. She had the instinct and the zeal to perform well. And today, we write this appreciation post for Disha as she completes 12 years in this industry.

She only grew with time and with experience, and she gave her fans enough to crave with every portrayal of hers. Woh Apna Sa, her next as an actress gave her a lot of exposure and taught her the nuances of acting.

The exposure she got with Bade Achhe Laggte Hain 2 and Bade Acche Laggte Hain 3 were immense. She got in the family way when she was shooting for the third edition of the Balaji Telefilms show. She took a break and is now a busy mother.

Disha who is married to singer Rahul Vaidya is a doting parent now. They have a daughter who was born last year. Disha has a huge fan following and is active on social media. Her fans do keep themselves updated with Disha’s whereabouts through her entries on social media.

These days, it is the mother Disha who is in action!! She is active in putting up family pictures with her husband and kids. Recently, the family was spotted on their vacation trip.

It is an amazing feeling that Disha has completed 12 years in the industry. Her fans are going jubilant and have been posting their appreciation posts and pictures.

Wow!! 12 years is an amazing achievement. Her fans must be waiting to know about her comeback once she feels she is confident of moving away from home.