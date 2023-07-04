ADVERTISEMENT
Disha Parmar exudes glam and grace in green embellished Anarkali suit

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 Jul,2023 05:05:16
Disha Parmar, the epitome of style and elegance, lit up Instagram with her stunning presence as she shared a series of captivating pictures from the comfort of her home. The mommy-to-be effortlessly exuded glamour and grace in a mesmerizing green embellished Anarkali suit.

Decoding Disha’s look

The intricately adorned suit featured exquisite embroidery and shimmering embellishments, making her look like a true royal. The choice of the vibrant green colour added a refreshing and regal touch to her overall appearance, perfectly complementing her radiant glow.

Decked up in this ethereal ensemble, Disha showcased her fashion prowess with a touch of pure magic. The flattering silhouette of the Anarkali suit accentuated her pregnancy glow, making her appear even more enchanting. With her casual mid-parted hair, she added a touch of simplicity to her overall look, allowing the outfit to take centre stage. Her minimal makeup enhanced her natural beauty, making her radiant smile the highlight of the pictures.

To elevate the elegance further, Disha adorned herself with a pair of delicate drop earrings that shimmered as they caught the light. Her choice of stylish ethnic chappals not only added comfort but also complemented the traditional charm of the ensemble.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

