Disha Parmar Flaunts Baby Bump In Barbiecore Avatar; See Cute Pictures

Mother-to-be Disha Parmar is glowing in her pregnancy. She is embracing pregnancy time at home. The diva is doing everything she wishes for. In comparison, her pictures from social media grab the viewers’ attention. Yet again, the diva is flaunting her baby bump in a Barbiecore avatar. Let’s check it out below.

Disha Parmar Flaunts Barbiecore Baby Bump

In the latest shared pictures on her Instagram account, the mom-to-be diva wore a simple and comfortable pink casual mini-dress and a white printed jacket. She looked gorgeous without any makeup and posed on her balcony, flaunting her gorgeousness.

Emotional Disha wrote in her story, “Growing so fast (with a teared eye and red heart emoji).” The beauty treats her little one to the morning fresh air in her balcony, with beautiful and oxygenated plants. In the next story, she made a pout and flaunted her baby bump with a full pose. In the text, she wrote, “#mommysclick.”

Disha is glowing differently during her pregnancy. She keeps her fans engaged regularly with her social media shares. In contrast, her fans are eager to see her baby, who will be as gorgeous as Disha.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announced the pregnancy news to their fans on their social media handle with an adorable picture of the duo in May 2023.

