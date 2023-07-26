ADVERTISEMENT
Disha Parmar Flaunts Baby Bump In Barbiecore Avatar; See Cute Pictures

Disha Parmar will soon welcome her first child. Embracing the pregnancy time, the diva shared new pictures flaunting her baby bump. Check it out below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 Jul,2023 01:05:30
Mother-to-be Disha Parmar is glowing in her pregnancy. She is embracing pregnancy time at home. The diva is doing everything she wishes for. In comparison, her pictures from social media grab the viewers’ attention. Yet again, the diva is flaunting her baby bump in a Barbiecore avatar. Let’s check it out below.

Disha Parmar Flaunts Barbiecore Baby Bump

In the latest shared pictures on her Instagram account, the mom-to-be diva wore a simple and comfortable pink casual mini-dress and a white printed jacket. She looked gorgeous without any makeup and posed on her balcony, flaunting her gorgeousness.

Emotional Disha wrote in her story, “Growing so fast (with a teared eye and red heart emoji).” The beauty treats her little one to the morning fresh air in her balcony, with beautiful and oxygenated plants. In the next story, she made a pout and flaunted her baby bump with a full pose. In the text, she wrote, “#mommysclick.”

Disha is glowing differently during her pregnancy. She keeps her fans engaged regularly with her social media shares. In contrast, her fans are eager to see her baby, who will be as gorgeous as Disha.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announced the pregnancy news to their fans on their social media handle with an adorable picture of the duo in May 2023.

What’s your reaction to these new pictures? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

