Disha Parmar Flaunts’ Not So Befikr’ Look In Brown Co-Ord Set, See Photos!

Disha Parmar is a talented and gorgeous actress in the television industry. The actress is known for her roles in Indian television shows like “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.” She’s also recognized for her fashion sense and social media presence, where she shares glimpses of her daily life and style. Not only her acting but also her fashion speak well. Whether Western or traditional, she knows how to slay in the outfit. Recently, the actress showed her stunning look in a brown co-ord set. Check out the pictures below!

Disha Parmar’s Brown Co-ord Set Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, Disha Parmar flaunted a co-ord ensemble in a rich brown hue. Co-ord sets typically consist of matching or complementary pieces, such as a top featuring a collar, half-sleeves, and front buttons featuring a shirt paired with a matching colored bottom, creating a cohesive and put-together look. The outfit is from à la mode fashion label.

Disha’s Style Appearance-

The actress opted for a sleek, middle-parted, low ponytail hairstyle for hair. She paired her outfit with ear hoops, bracelets, and a wristwatch and paired her look with brown-shaded sunglasses and black and white sneakers. The actress opted for minimal makeup with matte brown lips. Disha Parmar’s “not so befikr” look in a brown co-ord set showcases her knack for effortlessly blending style with comfort. Her photos captivate her followers with her fashion flair, inspiring them to embrace chic yet relaxed ensembles.

She captioned her post, “Not so Befikr!”

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.