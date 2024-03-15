Disha Parmar Is A Slayer In Waistcoat And Trouser, Serves Office ‘Goals’

When it comes to fashion, Disha Parmar is one of the names in the industry who never ceases to impress. With her impeccable sense of style, she creates a new look. Whether in a simple saree or classy dress, she revives vintage fashion with a trendy touch every time she keeps her step in fashion, just like her new look in a waistcoat and blazer, serving as inspiration for office fashion.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha posted several black-and-white photos showcasing her office style. In the photos, she can be seen donning a black waistcoat paired with matching flared trousers, giving her bossy vibes. She looks cool in the formal attire, inspiring others.

Unlike others, Disha ditched heavy accessories or makeup to slay her style with simplicity. The Bade Acche Lagte Hain actress left her hair open in a straight hairstyle, adding class to her formal style. The winged eyeliner complements her beautiful eyes. With white block heels, Disha rocks her look effortlessly. At the same time, the chunky wristwatch gives her a statement.

Embracing the comfortable office style, Disha left fans spellbound with her attitude. From flipping her hair in the air to keeping her hands in her pocket, her vibe was all bossy, and we couldn’t resist.

Did you like Disha Parmar’s formal look? Please drop your views in the comments box below.