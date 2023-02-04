Disha Parmar is one of the most admired and charming divas and performing artistes that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi TV industry. Its been quite some time now that Disha Parmar has been doing her best trying to make it nice and special and well, that’s why, anything and everything from her end because brilliant and wonderful for real. All her social media posts are supremely entertaining indeed and we are right now sad about what’s currently happening with Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 2. Well, amidst all this, she’s penned an emotional note on the same. Well, do you want to check it out?

That Her from the Last Day! ♥️

Am not the one to write long captions.. but I think this one post deserves it all.

Past one & a half year has been such a beautiful journey..

Being Priya is something i will always cherish & be thankful for.. and I believe that i have done pretty well & no can could have done it better than ME.

Thank You @ektarkapoor for letting me be PRIYA who was so relatable… so flawed & so Raw. No one could have brought her to life but YOU.

And your creative team .. Mukta nikita shreya. ♥️

Nakuul , Thankyou for hearing me whine & Crib on regular basis with some much humility.

No one could have done Mr Kapoor better than you 🫶🏻

And off course the whole team .. The Cast & the Crew of BALH2.

DC , Ganya Dada Shilpa & Sameer Thankyou for being the A Team!

‘ Bade Ache Lagte hai.. yeh Dharti .. yeh Nadiyaan.. yeh reynaa aur..

Aap SAB! ♥️

Thank you for all the Love you guys have been showering upon me.

Forever Grateful 🙏🏻

