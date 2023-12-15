Disha Parmar Poses Cool In Mirror Selfie, Rahul Vaidya Lovestruck

The stunning Disha Parmar recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl, on 20th September 2023 with her husband Rahul Vaidya. After a beautiful pregnancy experience, the diva returned to the gym to get back to her original figure. And now, taking to her Instagram handle, the actress drops a glimpse into her transformation with her fans.

Disha Parmar’s Mirror Selfie

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, the actress, took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of selfies with her fans, sharing insights from her transformation journey. In the photos, the diva can be seen wearing a plain black t-shirt paired with a matching sweatshirt. She captures herself posing in the mirror selfie.

With the photos, Disha’s transformation can be seen clearly. Sharing these photos, Disha, in the caption, wrote, “At it.” However, reacting to it, her husband, Rahul Vaidya, dropped two heart emojis and three muscle emojis in the comments section.

Undoubtedly, Disha Parmar’s transformation is incredible, and her fitness is an inspiration for many. With her dedicated workout routine, she has managed to make herself fit and regain her picturesque figure. The diva manages her baby and her workout session effectively and serves ‘goals.’

