Disha Parmar Rocks Royal Look In Black Cape Top & Pants, See Photos

The ever-charming Disha Parmar recently revived the fashion scene with her out-of-the-box glam in a not-so-casual look. The Bade Acche Lagte Hain actress is known for her unique sense of fashion. Whether in ethnic sarees, lehengas, and Anarkali or western co-ord sets, bodycon dresses and pantsuits, she has the knack to pull her look in a way that no one else can. The same is true with her new look in a black cape crop top and matching pants.

Disha Parmar’s not-so-casual glam

Recreating the fashion in black, Disha brings out something unique and fresh with her latest appearance as she donned a not-so-casual co-ord set. The outfit includes a long black top with cape details on her shoulders crafted with heavily sequin embellished fabric. The high neck and tough shoulders give her the charm of the queen. And she pairs this with the plain black pants, creating a wow monotone visual.

Keeping it simple yet classy, Disha styles her look with silver hoop earrings. The expensive wristwatch adds a statement to her glam. With the mid-part open tresses, winged eyeliner, rosy-tinted lips and cherry red lips, the actress rounds her class. The black diamond-embellished footwear complements her overall appearance. With her simplicity and class, Disha poses in front of the camera, severing chic goals. Undeniably, this not-so-casual is worth stealing for your office fashion.

Did you like Disha Parmar’s classiness in the co-ord set? Please share your views in the comments box below.