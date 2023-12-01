Disha Parmar shines in embroidered velvet kurta and palazzo, check out

Chikankari, a timeless artistry in the world of fashion, has gracefully transcended generations, capturing the hearts of both traditionalists and trendy youth. The recent embodiment of this legacy by Disha Parmar, who has gracefully embraced motherhood, adds a modern twist to its enduring charm. Sharing glimpses from Chandigarh, she adorned herself in the exquisite Rumi Embroidered Velvet Straight Kurta Set, a masterpiece that truly resonates with the spirit of chikankari.

This luxurious ensemble, meticulously hand-embroidered with Dabka work, boasts a sleek silhouette and is crafted from sumptuous velvet fabric, elevating it to the pinnacle of high-end fashion. The Straight-fit kurta set not only exudes opulence but also promises to be a showstopper at any special occasion. The price tag of Rs 11500 reflects the exclusivity of this fashion statement, aligning with the rich craftsmanship and quality.

Disha Parmar’s choice to go makeup-free, coupled with a mid-parted sleek hairbun and a pair of gold hoop jhumkas, showcases an elegant simplicity that perfectly complements the grandeur of the chikankari ensemble.

As Disha embraces both motherhood and style, her fashion choices become a celebration of heritage and a nod to the evolving tastes of the new age.