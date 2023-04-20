Disha Parmar, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actress took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful slow motion reel. The actress gave off some festive fashion goals with her stylish black suit. The actress is known majorly for her style quotient. Whether western or traditional, Disha always turns head with her fashion dos.

Scroll beneath to check on her stylish look in black salwar-

Disha Parmar shares slow motion reel

Disha Parmar is an avid social media user. The actress frequently shares videos and posts on her Instagram giving goals to her fans. As of now, the actress startled all her fans with her latest video, where we can see her all decked up in stylish black embellished salwar suit. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair.

For makeup, she decked it up with minimal makeup look. For accessories, the actress completed the look with a pair of oxidised jhumkas. Here take a look-

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai

“Bade Achhe Lagte Hain” is an Indian television soap opera that aired on Sony Entertainment Television from 2011 to 2014. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles. The show was a spectacular hit.

With the craze and love the first part got, the makers decided to bring in a sequel to it. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 received equal love from the audience given Disha and Nakuul Mehta’s amazing chemistry.