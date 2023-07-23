Disha Parmar's 'blue-ming' vacation vibes in pictures

Mother-to-be Disha Parmar is embracing her pregnancy time. The actress often shares pictures from her fun and peaceful day. Yet again, the diva dropped cool and comfy pictures from her vacation. She is blue-ming in the ocean vibes. Let’s check out.

Disha Parmar’s ‘Blue-ming’ Vibe

The diva took to her Instagram and shared new pictures from her blue-ming day. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a comfy casual blue satin shirt paired with white pants. She styled her look with half secured hairstyle, gold hoop earrings, blushed cheeks, and minimal makeup rounded her look.

The actress in her blue outfit couldn’t stop embracing the blue water vibes. It seems the actress is having a launch near the seaside, and she can’t get over the beautiful sky and vibes from nature. Getting all moody in the caption, she wrote, “Pighale Neelam Sa Bahta Hua Ye Sama, Neeli Neeli Se Ye Khamoshiyan.”

Disha Parmar took to her Instagram and announced her pregnancy with a beautiful picture of her husband with a board of Mummy and Daddy. With the caption, “Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!!.” She announced the good news on 18th May. The duo gathered good wishes from her fans and stars.

