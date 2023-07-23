ADVERTISEMENT
Disha Parmar's 'blue-ming' vacation vibes in pictures

The beautiful mother-to-be Disha Parmar is enjoying her vacation time. The diva in her latest Instagram pictures is blue-ming in blue outfits. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Jul,2023 18:35:40
Mother-to-be Disha Parmar is embracing her pregnancy time. The actress often shares pictures from her fun and peaceful day. Yet again, the diva dropped cool and comfy pictures from her vacation. She is blue-ming in the ocean vibes. Let’s check out.

Disha Parmar’s ‘Blue-ming’ Vibe

The diva took to her Instagram and shared new pictures from her blue-ming day. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a comfy casual blue satin shirt paired with white pants. She styled her look with half secured hairstyle, gold hoop earrings, blushed cheeks, and minimal makeup rounded her look.

The actress in her blue outfit couldn’t stop embracing the blue water vibes. It seems the actress is having a launch near the seaside, and she can’t get over the beautiful sky and vibes from nature. Getting all moody in the caption, she wrote, “Pighale Neelam Sa Bahta Hua Ye Sama, Neeli Neeli Se Ye Khamoshiyan.”

Disha Parmar's 'blue-ming' vacation vibes in pictures 836723

Disha Parmar's 'blue-ming' vacation vibes in pictures 836724

Disha Parmar took to her Instagram and announced her pregnancy with a beautiful picture of her husband with a board of Mummy and Daddy. With the caption, “Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!!.” She announced the good news on 18th May. The duo gathered good wishes from her fans and stars.

Undoubtedly you enjoyed watching Disha Parmar’s ‘blue-ming’ pictures from vacation. Please share your views in the comments and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

