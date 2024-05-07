Disha Parmar’s Summer Skincare Regimen: A Peek into Her Facial Day Routine

Summer is a season of beach days, pool parties, and vacations. It’s also an excellent time for a skincare overhaul. Summers can be especially tough on the skin due to intense UV radiation, high temperatures, and increased humidity. And we frequently hunt for skin care ideas to keep our skin looking radiant. Today, television personality Disha Parmar shared her summer skincare routine on her Instagram story. Take a look down below.

Disha Parmar’s Summer-Inspired Skincare Routine-

The actress treated her Instagram followers to a series of photos as she indulged in a luxurious summer-inspired skincare routine. In the first picture, she was seen lounging in a white and grey embroidered bathrobe, enjoying a relaxing facial massage. She captioned the post, ‘Aaah! Best part! 😻😻.’ It’s clear that she’s found a skincare routine that she loves and we can’t wait to see the results.

In the second picture, she has her facial skin tightened and collaged with a red UV light. She captioned her Instagram story, “And who doesn’t like some skin tightening and collagen?” In the last picture, her face and neck are covered with a unique blue mask with red hearts. She captioned, “Lol, Don’t get bad dreams 🤣🤣.”

Summer Facial Benefits

Each season has its own set of skin challenges. Summer can induce UV damage and breakouts, resulting in dry and oily skin. Disha Parmar’s skincare routine, as she shared on her Instagram story, can refresh your face by eliminating congestion, infusing antioxidants, and smoothing texture, allowing you to experience bright, even skin as the weather cools. This is a routine that’s worth considering for your summer skincare needs.

