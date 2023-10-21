Television | Celebrities

Disha Parmar's unfiltered joy as her baby girl turns one month

Disha Parmar shared an adorable picture of herself with her newborn daughter. In the photo, she is seen without makeup, dressed in comfortable pajamas and a t-shirt, cradling her baby girl in her lap.

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Oct,2023 18:15:38
Credit: Disha Parmar Instagram

Disha Parmar, the talented actress known for her grace and beauty, recently became a proud mother, and she is cherishing every moment of this new phase in her life. Disha and her husband, the talented singer Rahul Vaidya, welcomed their baby girl into the world a month ago, and they are basking in the joys of parenthood. The couple has been sharing their beautiful journey with their fans on social media, giving us glimpses of how their little one has added a new chapter to their lives.

Disha took to her official Instagram handle to celebrate this special occasion with her fans. In a heartwarming post, the actress shared an adorable picture of herself with her newborn daughter. In the photo, she is seen without makeup, dressed in comfortable pajamas and a t-shirt, cradling her baby girl in her lap.

While Disha may have skipped the makeup for this picture, her radiant glow is undeniable. Alongside the heart-melting picture, Disha wrote a heartfelt caption, saying, “Happy 1 Month to US! 🥹👶🏻 💕.” As soon as Disha posted the picture, her fans poured their love and support in the comments section. Messages of congratulations and blessings flooded in, appreciating the actress for sharing this intimate moment.

Disha and Rahul have been sharing their parenthood journey with their fans, and the couple’s authenticity has earned them a special place in the hearts of their admirers.

