Eid brings peace, contentment and happiness: Sehban Azim

Actor Sehban Azim who has featured in challenging roles in projects Humsafar, Silsila Pyar Ka, Thapki Pyar Ki, Udaan, Bepannaah, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Spy Bahu, is happy to be getting the opportunity to connect with family, friends and his well-wishers. For him, the festival of Eid gets him closer to his loved ones, and he looks forward to quality time with the people he loves and respects.

Says Sehban, “Eid brings my friends and family together, brings everyone closer to God. It works as a reminder of all the good deeds that should be done more often. It brings peace, contentment and happiness.”

Sehban, like many, relates to his childhood memories as his favourite. “Favourite childhood memory of Eid is counting my Eidi that I’d receive by the 2nd day and feeling rich,” he states.

Sehban is a peace lover and he wishes for more of that. “I wish for peace around the world. I wish for happiness not just for me but for this world. I wish for the suffering to end in Palestine, Manipur, and Africa and all the places that need to be taken care of.”

On his plans for Eid this year, he states, “I will be with my family in Delhi. I will go for Eid Namaz in the morning and be back home to chill.”

“Togetherness, happiness, success and prosperity for myself, my family, and my well-wishers and everyone who needs it – this is my earnest wish this Eid,’ he adds.

His special Eidi this year will be, “Seeing my family and friends happy and together, is my special Eidi from Allah.”

Eid Mubaarak!