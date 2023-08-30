Television | Celebrities

Television sensation Rubina Dilaik, celebrated the cherished festival of Raksha Bandhan in a heartwarming gathering with her two beloved sisters, Jyoti Dilaik and Rohini Dilaik. This special day, known as Raksha Bandhan, holds great significance in Indian culture. It’s a celebration of the unbreakable bond between siblings, where sisters tie a sacred thread called a “rakhi” on their brothers’ wrists, symbolizing love and protection. In return, brothers pledge to safeguard their sisters throughout their lives. However, in modern times, this beautiful festival is not limited by gender, as sisters also tie rakhis on their sisters’ wrists, signifying their enduring love and commitment to each other.

For the occasion, Rubina looked resplendent in a radiant yellow embellished kurta, which perfectly complemented her flowing blonde wavy hair, adding an extra touch of elegance to her ensemble. In a delightful departure from conventional glamour, Rubina chose to go makeup-free, embracing her natural beauty, and accessorized her look with a pair of jhumkas. Her two sisters, Jyoti and Rohini, radiated beauty and grace, mirroring the joyous spirit of the day with their infectious smiles.

Sharing this heartwarming moment on social media, Rubina Dilaik expressed her affection and the strength of their sibling bond with a heartfelt message, writing, “Ek dusri ki Raksha ka waada…… Happy Rakshabandhan dear @rohinidilaik @jyotikadilaik.”

Here take a look-

In this beautiful Raksha Bandhan celebration, the Dilaik sisters not only exemplify the deep-rooted traditions of the festival but also the enduring love and support they share, a testament to the special connection that siblings cherish on this auspicious day.