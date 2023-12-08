Elevate your cocktail glam like Mouni Roy in vibrant cutout bodycon dress [Photos]

Hey party pals! Ready to dive into the coolest fashion fiesta? Picture this: a night of laughter, clinking glasses, and outfits that are pure magic. We’re talking cocktail evening party fashion, where your style takes centre stage. All thanks to the gorgeous ever, Mouni Roy who is setting right up goals for your cosy evenings.

Whether it’s a sassy cutout gown or a chic glam vibe, it’s all about having a blast in your own fashion playground. So, grab your favorite drink, put on your fancy threads, and let’s light up the night together!

Decoding Mouni’s look

Embracing the essence of cocktail party glamour, Mouni Roy recently dazzled in a show-stopping ensemble. The actress opted for a classic cutout bodycon gown, showcasing a narrow deep plunge neck and stylish strappy shoulders. The gown itself was a work of art, adorned with intricate stone embellishments in vibrant colours, elevating the entire look to a new level of chic elegance.

Mouni Roy’s innate sense of style shone through as she effortlessly carried the ensemble, exuding glamour at every step. Her long wavy hairdo, complemented by sleek eyebrows and a dewy soft eye makeup look, added to the overall allure. The finishing touches included perfectly executed winged eyes and pink nude lips, completing the glam twist to her cocktail party wear.

Sharing the captivating photos, Roy credited her stunning outfit to Geisha Designs and acknowledged the styling prowess of Maneka Harisinghani with Chintan Shah. The makeup magic was crafted by Mukesh Patil, while the hair wizardry was orchestrated by Queensly Chettiar. The snapshots were beautifully captured by the lens of Tejas Nerurkar.