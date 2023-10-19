Embrace the spirit of Navratri with love and unity: Simaran Kaur

Actress Simaran Kaur who is known for her roles in TV shows Aghori, Agniphera, Agar Tum Na Hote etc, is presently seen as one of the leads in Dangal’s show Tose Nainaa Milaaike, is happy and looks forward to the grand Navratri vibes this year.

Says Simaran, “Navratri is special to me because it’s a time to celebrate the power of the Goddess and seek her blessings. It’s a time of unity and devotion that fills us with positive vibes.”

Garba, which is an integral part of Navratri brings in a joyous ambience during the festival. Talking about its importance, Simaran states, “During Navratri, I love the lively energy on the dance floor, the colourful clothes, and the music that makes you want to dance. It’s a time to have a great time and let loose.”

“Since I would be shooting, I don’t think I would get time to dress up for Navratri. But I like to wear traditional and colourful outfits with matching jewellery during Navratri. It makes the celebration even more joyful. I really enjoy playing Garba. What’s most fun is dancing to the music with everyone around, feeling connected, and being part of a joyful community,” she adds.

On her plans for Navratri this year, Simaran avers, “If I would be getting some time, I would be attending Garba events, enjoy delicious festive food, and spend quality time with family and friends. It’s a time to create beautiful memories.”

Her sweet message for Navratri will be, “To my fans, during this festive time, embrace the spirit of Navratri with love and unity. I hope this season brings you joy, blessings, and unforgettable moments. Happy Navratri!”

Happy Navratri to all!!