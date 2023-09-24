Engagement Wardrobe 101: Mouni Roy, Shehnaaz Gill and Shraddha Arya’s gowns to be your staples

When it comes to nailing the perfect engagement look, take a page out of Mouni Roy, Shehnaaz Gill, and Shraddha Arya’s fashion playbook. These three dazzling divas have redefined engagement wardrobe essentials with their exquisite gowns. Mouni Roy’s timeless elegance, Shehnaaz Gill’s effervescent charm, and Shraddha Arya’s captivating style all offer a glimpse into the wide array of choices available for modern brides-to-be. Whether it’s Mouni’s classic sophistication, Shehnaaz’s playful allure, or Shraddha’s graceful poise, these gowns are the ultimate staples for making your engagement a picture-perfect affair. So, channel your inner celebrity, and let your engagement gown steal the spotlight, making it a day to remember in the most fashionable way possible!

Mouni Roy’s fiery elegance

In the realm of sultry and sensuous engagement ensembles, Mouni Roy sets the bar high with her stylish choice of a striking red, long-flared gown. This eye-catching number exudes confidence and allure, perfectly complemented by her choice of smokey eyes and nude lips. Her long, sleek, straight hair adds a touch of sophistication to the look, making her the epitome of red-carpet-ready elegance. If you’re looking to make a bold statement on your engagement day, take a leaf out of Mouni’s book and let fiery red be your colour of choice.

Victorian Chic by Shehnaaz Gill

For those brides-to-be who dream of a Victorian-themed engagement, picture yourself in a stunning black trailed gown adorned with delicate lacework on the back, accentuated by elegant white ruffles at the neck. This enchanting ensemble will transport you to a bygone era of romance and opulence. To complete the look, opt for minimal makeup, allowing your natural beauty to shine through, and keep your hair in a graceful ponytail. With this Victorian-inspired gown, you’ll be the epitome of timeless elegance, capturing the essence of a bygone era on your special day.

Shraddha Arya’s subtle sophistication

If classic and intricately designed gowns are more your style, then Shraddha Arya’s beige masterpiece is a perfect choice for your engagement. This gown, adorned with mesh ruffles at the bottom, is a testament to elegance and grace. You can either opt for sleek, open hair to emphasize the gown’s sophistication or go for a bun for a touch of regal charm. Given the muted beige hue, a nude makeup look is preferable, allowing your gown to take centre stage. Shraddha Arya’s choice exudes subtle sophistication and timeless beauty, making it an ideal selection for your engagement day.

In the world of engagement gown styles and fashion, these three divas have showcased a variety of choices, from bold and fiery to Victorian-inspired and subtly sophisticated. Each look tells a unique story and sets the tone for an unforgettable engagement. Whether you lean towards sultry reds, Victorian elegance, or classic sophistication, let your gown be a reflection of your personal style and the love story you’re about to embark upon. After all, your engagement is a chapter in your life that deserves to be celebrated in the most fashionable and memorable way possible.