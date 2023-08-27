Exclusive: Bigg Boss fame Manisha Rani opens up on her relationship with Tony Kakkar, read

Manisha Rani, the Bigg Boss contestant who recently won hearts with her active participation in the reality show, sat down for an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz. In a candid conversation with host Shweta Gupta, she delved into her experiences inside the Bigg Boss house and provided insights into her relationship with popular singer Tony Kakkar. From her aspirations to be the “heroine” of the Bigg Boss house to her evolving friendship with Tony Kakkar, Manisha Rani shared intriguing details about her life post-Bigg Boss.

Manisha candidly discussed her journey on the show, mentioning how she had initially referred to herself as the “heroine” of the Bigg Boss house. She explained that during her stay inside the house, fellow contestant Pooja did not label her as such.

However, when Manisha saw the results of an audience poll after her eviction, she was pleasantly surprised to find that a significant eighty-four percent of the public considered her a “heroine.” Manisha emphasized her desire to win the hearts of the people outside the house, making it clear that public perception mattered most to her.

On the topic of her relationship with Tony Kakkar, Manisha clarified that they are not currently a couple but rather good friends. Due to their limited interactions post-Bigg Boss, they haven’t had the chance to develop a deeper bond.

However, she spoke highly of Tony, describing him as settled, cultured, and a genuinely wonderful person. Manisha expressed her admiration for Tony, indicating that their friendship had the potential to evolve in the future, although they are not in a romantic relationship at the moment.

To know more, check out this exclusive chat below: