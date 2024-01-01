Family has been my greatest support: Abrar Qazi of Kumkum Bhagya fame talks about New Year plans

Actor Abrar Qazi who plays the dashing lead RV in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, is happy to have got back to the TV screens this year with Kumkum Bhagya. He talks at length about the memories of the year gone by and his expectations for the New Year.

Says Abrar about the cherished memories of 2023, “As an actor, I was very busy shooting, but as soon as I got some free time around September, I planned a vacation with my family in Kashmir. I was really longing for it and enjoyed meeting a few of my old friends as well.”

On his growth as an individual in 2023, Abrar avers, “I have grown professionally. Also, I feel I’m now more self-aware of my surroundings, have a bit more patience dealing with people and I am ensuring to take care of my mind and body. Family has been my great support, so really grateful for them!”

On the expectations he has for 2024, Abrar states, “I want more work and money (laughs). I aspire to work with a few actors from the film industry who inspire me in many ways. And I want to feel content with the kind of work I’m offered.”

On plans for welcoming the New Year, Abrar explains, “I will definitely welcome the New Year with my family and friends. Looking forward to more accomplishments and hope to keep climbing the ladder of success.”

Abrar wishes that the New Year be a great one for his family, friends and fans. “I wish my family a joyous New Year filled with immense happiness and good health. I take this opportunity to wish all the viewers/ fans who shower us with love and keep us going by showing tremendous support an amazing New Year filled with happiness and success.”

Here’s wishing all a Happy New Year!!