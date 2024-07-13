Fashion Face-Off: Shivangi Joshi Vs. Surbhi Jyoti: Which Television Fashion Queen Slays In Red Tulle Gown?

Fashion competitions have become popular these days. We know that celebrities and their stylists go to extremes to display the greatest outfits at events. Celebrities wear similar or identical outfits on purpose or by coincidence. The interesting part is who can pull off the best attire. Television fashion queens Shivangi Joshi and Surbhi Jyoti are talented actresses at today’s fashion showdown in Western Fit.

Shivangi Joshi And Surbhi Jyoti In Red Tulle Gown-

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi stuns in her red gown. The outfit features a captivating red knot-tied strappy that adds a touch of femininity and freshness to her look. The sleeveless, square neckline frames her neck beautifully, drawing attention to her collarbones and shoulders. The dress’s flared layered tulle and thigh-high slit adds a touch of sultriness to Shivangi’s look, allowing her to showcase her toned legs. She styles her look with a bun hairstyle, minimal accessories, and red heels.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti redefined her style in a blue western fit, highlighting her amazing physique. She chose the same dress as Surbhi Jyoti but styled it with her fashion twist. Her tulle gown with a pink shade appearance made her the center of attention. She continues to wow with her minimal eye makeup, her peachy highlighted cheeks, and her matte neutral lips enhance her beauty. The actress ditched accessories, which provide a unique touch. Her middle-parted, wavy, open hairstyle creates an oomph factor in her appearance.

Shivangi Joshi and Surbhi Jyoti rock the Western fit in distinct styles. Surbhi brings elegance and sophistication to the ensemble, while Shivnagi infuses it with vibrancy and boldness. Both divas slay in a red tulle gown with their fashion tadka.