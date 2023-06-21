Find Out: What Helps Hina Khan To Be Positive And Keep Negativity At Bay

Hina Khan is a renowned actress in the Telly world. She often shares updates about her life on her Instagram account and keeps her fans engaged with her. Yet again, the actress shared some inspiring pictures on her profile and also revealed what helps her be positive and keep negativity at a distance.

Hina Khan’s Positivity Secret

Today is International Yoga Day, so the diva took to her profile and dropped some yoga pictures to inspire her fans. Throughout her pictures, Hina Khan can be seen posing in different aerial yoga that keeps her fit and energetic throughout the day. In addition, she also revealed that yoga teaches her to keep negativity away and surround herself with positivity.

In the caption, she wrote, “YOG.. It teaches me to let go of negativity and embrace positivity.. The best therapy to a happy soul, fresh, positive mind, and a healthy body.. #happyinternationalyogaday #yogainspiration #yogaeveryday.”

Other than that, Hina Khan often shares her workout videos, reels, and photos. She is an extreme fitness lover and loves to keep herself flexible and adaptable to everything. She is truly an inspiration and example for others. In addition, her fashion in Western as well as ethnic has always made her a top choice for fans.

