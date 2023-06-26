ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Find Out: What Hina Khan Wants To Show Her Fans

Hina Khan is a favorite fan star in the entertainment business. In the latest Instagram dump, the actress wants to show something beautiful to her fans; let's check it out.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 Jun,2023 18:00:59
Find Out: What Hina Khan Wants To Show Her Fans

Hina Khan is a powerhouse of talent. Her hard work, dedication, and evolving nature have brought her massive success. In contrast, she likes to share her daily updates with her fans on her Instagram account. Currently, the diva is vacationing in Cape Town, and here’s what the actress wants to show her fans.

What does Hina Khan want to show her fans?

The actress dropped a video on her Instagram story. It starts with the actress greeting her fans Good Morning. And later, she says, “I’m going to show you something really nice.” It seems the actress tried to change the camera setting, but mistakenly she changed the filter, so she asked to apologize. With her back camera, the diva then shows the beautiful view from her window.

She says, “Just look at that.” (starts singing) Tere Hawaale. The video shows the beautiful blue sky with white clouds, and the sunrise shines over the buildings. And in the end, she asks, “Isn’t it beautiful?”. After spending her fun time in the USA vacation, the actress is now having a great time in Cape Town. The pictures and videos from her vacation go viral online in no time. She has a huge fandom on her Instagram account, with over 7 million followers.

Undoubtedly you enjoy watching Hina Khan’s travel diaries. Share with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Hina Khan Reacts On Her Marriage Plans; Check Out
Hina Khan Reacts On Her Marriage Plans; Check Out
What’s happening in Hina Khan’s life?
What’s happening in Hina Khan’s life?
Hina Khan Glows In Sunkissed Picture, Enjoys Turkey Croissant
Hina Khan Glows In Sunkissed Picture, Enjoys Turkey Croissant
Hina Khan Looks Sunshine In Purple; Enjoys Healthy Meal
Hina Khan Looks Sunshine In Purple; Enjoys Healthy Meal
Watch: Hina Khan’s stunning and inspiring workout routine is wow
Watch: Hina Khan’s stunning and inspiring workout routine is wow
Find Out: What Helps Hina Khan To Be Positive And Keep Negativity At Bay
Find Out: What Helps Hina Khan To Be Positive And Keep Negativity At Bay
Latest Stories
Shivangi Joshi transforms into an adorable Barbie, leaves fans smitten
Shivangi Joshi transforms into an adorable Barbie, leaves fans smitten
You know how much I love you…: Surbhi Jyoti pens heartwarming birthday wish for special friend
You know how much I love you…: Surbhi Jyoti pens heartwarming birthday wish for special friend
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Dons A Casual Cut-Out Bodycon; Motivates Fans Like This
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Dons A Casual Cut-Out Bodycon; Motivates Fans Like This
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi’s memories make Jahaan emotional
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi’s memories make Jahaan emotional
Exclusive: Shubham Patil, Sakshi Parihar, Anu Thapa bag Kaashi Vishvanath
Exclusive: Shubham Patil, Sakshi Parihar, Anu Thapa bag Kaashi Vishvanath
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Is Happy About Her Show Being A Must-Watch In Mauritius
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Is Happy About Her Show Being A Must-Watch In Mauritius
Read Latest News