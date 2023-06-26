Find Out: What Hina Khan Wants To Show Her Fans

Hina Khan is a powerhouse of talent. Her hard work, dedication, and evolving nature have brought her massive success. In contrast, she likes to share her daily updates with her fans on her Instagram account. Currently, the diva is vacationing in Cape Town, and here’s what the actress wants to show her fans.

What does Hina Khan want to show her fans?

The actress dropped a video on her Instagram story. It starts with the actress greeting her fans Good Morning. And later, she says, “I’m going to show you something really nice.” It seems the actress tried to change the camera setting, but mistakenly she changed the filter, so she asked to apologize. With her back camera, the diva then shows the beautiful view from her window.

She says, “Just look at that.” (starts singing) Tere Hawaale. The video shows the beautiful blue sky with white clouds, and the sunrise shines over the buildings. And in the end, she asks, “Isn’t it beautiful?”. After spending her fun time in the USA vacation, the actress is now having a great time in Cape Town. The pictures and videos from her vacation go viral online in no time. She has a huge fandom on her Instagram account, with over 7 million followers.

