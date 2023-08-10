ADVERTISEMENT
Floral Finesse: Shweta Tiwari blooms in orange and blue delight

Shweta Tiwari effortlessly embodies the spirit of florals, donning an enchanting orange floral crop top that harmonizes gracefully with a blue mini floral skirt.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Aug,2023 04:15:01
Floral Finesse: Shweta Tiwari blooms in orange and blue delight 841676

Shweta Tiwari effortlessly embodies the spirit of florals, donning an enchanting orange floral crop top that harmonizes gracefully with a blue mini floral skirt. Her flowing hair cascades elegantly, framing her face and adding a touch of natural elegance. The seasoned actress, who appears to have defied the passage of time, skillfully completes her ensemble with subtle makeup that accentuates her features. Adding a delicate pop of colour, she wears drop earrings in a soft pink shade, while her choice of stylish heels enhances the overall appeal.

Renowned photographer Amit Khanna captures Shweta Tiwari’s ethereal beauty in this snapshot, shared across his official social media platform. His caption for the image reads, “The lovely Shweta Tiwari clicked by Amit Khanna Photography. Style by the talented duo Styling by Victor and Sohail Mughal.”

The outfit’s intricate details are curated by Payal Zinal, and Azga Official contributes the elegant rings that grace her fingers. The impeccable makeup is skillfully crafted by Dishisanghvi, while Nidhii’s Makeovers deserves credit for Shweta’s beautifully styled hair.

Through this collaborative effort, a captivating portrayal emerges, capturing the timeless charm of Shweta Tiwari. The photograph encapsulates her enduring beauty and showcases the remarkable skills of Amit Khanna as a photographer, ultimately resulting in a visual masterpiece.

Are you in love already? Let us know in the comments below-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

