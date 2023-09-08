Television | Celebrities

Satya Tiwari who is presently seen playing the baddie Babban in Colors, Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan, is an avid sports lover and shares about his likes. Read the insights here.

Actor Satya Tiwari who is presently seen in the negative role of Babban in Colors’ show Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan, is a happy-go-lucky guy with a lot of passion for seeing and playing sports. Highly popular as Babban in the ongoing Colors show, Satya has gained an appreciation for the recent track in the show where he is shown to be obsessively in love with Neerja.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Satya Tiwari talks about the games that he plays and the sports he loves watching. He also shares details on his favourite sporting moment and more.

Your favourite sports:

Football

Favourite sports person/people:

Ronaldo

Which sport do you indulge in playing?

All sports possible

Your favorite memory watching a particular game/ sport:

Zinedine Zidane’s headbutt in the World Cup Finale

How will you rate your eagerness to play a sport? (Out of 5):

3

Your favourite memory playing a sport:

First time I learned to kick a football high enough to go over the post during practice. That was my favourite moment.

If you were given a chance to indulge in a sports activity what will it be?

Depends on what are the perks on the table 🙃

Your favourite food to munch while watching sports:

Popcorn 🍿

Your Eureka moment from sports will be:

The first time I hit the ball from the centre-half to the goal during a match when I was in 10th standard.

Your inspirational quote related to sports will be:

Dream, work hard, achieve.