#FriendshipDay: A good friend is someone who is there without any personal benefit: Twinkle Arora

Actress Twinkle Arora who is known for her portrayal in Colors’ Udaariyaan relishes being in the company of her friends. 4 August is celebrated as Friendship Day all over. We have the opportunity at IWMBuzz.com to talk to Twinkle about her dear friends, her favourite memories of being with friends and much more.

Read on.

Your 3 am friend would be:

My 3 am friend would be Amardeep if we are talking about someone nearby. For a 3 am call, it would be Sakshi any day. There’s an incident where sometimes if I’m disturbed and can’t sleep, I don’t want to wake my family, so I just give her a call. She’s in the UK, so we do a video call.

A memory of your friend that you cherish:

A simple memory is once when I had a class at 7 am. I randomly got a call from Amardeep, and we met up. We were standing outside a 24/7 store having coffee at 6 am when we decided to call Sakshi and we asked her to join us. We all decided to skip the class, and we reached the training session at 8 am. Our instructor knew it wasn’t a coincidence since the three of us skipped the class and we got punished, but it was fun. Another memory is when Sakshi playfully hit Amardeep. He called me to come early and bring my makeup kit to paint a bruise on his ankle. Later, we told Sakshi she had caused it, and she felt guilty until we confessed it was all a joke.

Your best hangout or vacay moment with friend/a was:

The trip to Coimbatore with Neha was the most spontaneous trip I’ve ever taken. I used to go on a lot of trips during my college days, and they were all amazing.

How do you identify the good friends from the not-so-good ones?

You can tell who your true friends are by their body language and how they treat you. I believe the friendships formed during college, tough times, and our growing years are the ones that matter. People who stand by you during those times are the good ones. In Mumbai, not everyone you talk to is your friend; some are just there for work. These days, people notice red flags and green flags even in friendships, but I believe true friendship means accepting the person as they are. A good friend, to me, is someone who is there without any personal benefit.