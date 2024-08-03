#FriendshipDay: Friends are the family that you choose for yourself: Shaleen Malhotra

Actor Shaleen Malhotra who is presently seen in the role of Yash in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj, is a person who believes a lot in friendship. As we celebrate Friendship Day on 11 August all over, Shaleen Malhotra takes time out to talk to IWMBuzz.com about his relationship with friends, his close friends and much more.

Friendship to you is….

God gives you a family that you cannot choose. Friendship is the family that you choose for yourself. It is one of the most cherished relationships that helps you to grow. Friendship to me is that.

Your best friend for life. Tell us about his / her quality you like?

I have got many best friends. Honestly, I cannot choose and compare them. Suyash, Amit, Shiva, Prateek, Sahil, Karishma, Simple and there are so many.

Best friend from the industry. His/ her quality you like:

It’s Suyash Rai. We have known each other for one and a half decades now. Our friendship goes beyond the realms of the industry. He has just been there like a rock for me. It is the sense of owning up to the person, and we have grown with it. He is like the third son to my mother. It is his warmth and nature that attracts people towards him. He is a true friend to stand by.

Your 3 am friend would be:

Again, that has to be Suyash. He has been there with me at 3 and 4 am when half of the world is sleeping. Another one is Amit from Delhi. He has been my best bud for 18 to 19 years now.

Your best hangout or vacay moment with a friend was:

There are multiple memories. Mussorie with my Delhi gang was one. My road trip with Suyash, Sahil and Udit was memorable.

How do you identify the good friends from the not-so-good ones?

You don’t have to identify your good friends. They will stand by you through thick and thin. When the time is wrong, they will stand by you even more. People who celebrate your happiness with you, and the ones who are with you when things are going wrong in life, test it automatically. Even the best of friends you think, might not be there when you need them, and people you did not expect, might stand by you in this hour.

Your thoughts on this special day for your friends will be:

It will just be ‘Thank You’ for choosing me as a friend, standing by me, motivating me, listening to me, for saving me and being with me.