#FriendshipDay: There is no particular day to celebrate friendship: Mansi Srivastava

Actress Mansi Srivastava who plays the role of Raina in Zee TV’s Main Hoon Saath Tere, values Friendship Day as a special day which is close to her heart. A very friendly person, Mansi finds happiness in the company of her close friends. On the occasion of Friendship Day, Mansi talks to IWMBuzz.com, about her friends, her best memories with her friends and more.

She values the special day a lot and talks about its importance. She says, “Friendship Day holds a very special place in my heart. Being a single child, I have always valued my friends a lot as they were the ones I shared everything with. Be it my good or bad days, I like to share everything with them. Friendship Day is the day when we celebrate the ones who are the closest to us and who have endured the test of time.”

On her special memories of childhood where she spent the day with her friends, Mansi shares, “I still remember, when I was in school, I used to get very excited about Friendship Day, tying those vibrant bands. From school time, I have had only one best friend I am in touch with- Jasmine Bakshi.”

Her message on this special day is like this. “We know that there is no particular day to celebrate friendship, but we cherish the good old days. On this special occasion, I would like to wish all my friends, a very Happy Friendship Day, thank you for blessing my life with your love.”