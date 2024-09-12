Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated the way Bappa wanted it: Mridula Oberoi

Actress Mridula Oberoi who is known for the TV shows Kumkum Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi, Naagin 6 etc, is a staunch devotee of Ganpati Bappa. This Ganesh Chaturthi was as special as ever for Mridula who had the Bappa home and celebrated the festival with positivity. She prayed for prosperity and happiness to be bestowed on mankind.

Talking about how she celebrated the festival and prayed for all obstacles to be removed, Mridula said, “I am no one to plan the festival, it happened the way Bappa wanted it. And I am glad to say that he really made it grand for himself, allowing me to just be able to do it as the things came my way. I gave my unique touch to the festival by preparing sweets, especially laddoo and modak at home for Bappa, and for friends and family.”

On the speciality of the festival this year, Mridula shared, “The best aspect this year was my sthapana puja and the visarjan puja. It was made so musical, thanks to the panditji.

Talking about the environment-friendly ways in which we have to celebrate the festival, Mridula averred, “God never demands anything unsafe for mankind or for any form of life that exists. So let’s keep it as pure as we can, by avoiding and being thoughtful about things that just harm anyone or anything.”

Bappa has indeed given us a lot to cherish this year!! The memories will keep us going till the time he arrives next year!!