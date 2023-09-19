Television | Celebrities

Reena Kapoor the talented actress who was recently seen in Star Bharat's Dheere Dheere Se, talks about the celebrations she plans for Ganesh Chaturthi this year. Read on.

Versatile actress Reena Kapoor who is known for her prolific and natural acting in TV shows Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Ranju Ki Betiyaan and the recent show Dheere Dheere Se, is happy and excited with the arrival of Ganpati Bappa. She is happy that Bappa is back to ward off the problems in people’s lives.

An excited Reena talks about the Ganesh Chaturthi fervour and about how she goes about celebrating the festival.

Says Reena, “I believe in all Gods, but I feel a special connection with Shivji. Lord Ganesh being his son, has a special place in my heart. I usually do not visit pandals during Ganesh Chaturthi, as I find it too commercial.”

On the kind of celebration she will have at her home, Reena explains, “I do keep Ganpatiji at my place for three days. During that time, I do the Puja, organize Bhajans and also make all kinds of Bhogs for Bappa. Like every year, I would like to make my own eco-friendly Ganpati by myself. I feel more connected and attached to the Lord this way.”

Reena has special prayers to make this Ganesh Chaturthi. “My prayers will be that Bappa gives strength to all of us to face our destinies with dignity. I pray that he gives all the wisdom to make the right decisions in life. And I pray that he bestows happiness for my family and myself.”

