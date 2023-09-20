Television | Celebrities

In a recent conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Anchal Sahu, who essays the role of Parineet in COLORS' popular show Parineetii, shared her excitement about welcoming Ganpati Bappa into her home after several years.

The vibrant and culturally diverse city of Mumbai is known for many things, but one of its most enchanting traditions is the grand celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. Every year, Mumbaikars come together to celebrate the arrival of Lord Ganesha with unparalleled enthusiasm and fervor. This year, the festivities hold an even more special significance for Anchal Sahu, who essays the role of Parineet in COLORS’ popular show ‘Parineetii.’

She said, “Growing up in Mumbai, I have had the privilege of witnessing the unmatched enthusiasm and spirit with which Ganesh Utsav is celebrated. The eleven days dedicated to Lord Ganesha fill our city with positivity and cheer. This year, the celebration holds special significance for me as we are welcoming Ganpati Bappa home after several years. Bappa has always been kind to me.”

Further talking about the show’s current track, Anchal added, “With Bappa’s grace and blessings, Pari has finally found the love and respect from Rajeev that she has been longing for in our show, Parineetii. I hope viewers will enjoy watching our on-screen chemistry and shower their love.”

May Lord Ganesha bring happiness, love, and success to all our lives. Ganpati Bappa Morya!