GaneshChaturthi2023: We have a grand decor set up for Ganpati Bappa with real flowers: Indira Krishnan

Actress Indira Krishnan who was last seen in Colors’ Saavi Ki Savaari looks forward to an auspicious time with the arrival of Ganpati Bappa. She sees the occasion of Ganesh Utsav as one festival that brings family, friends and well-wishers together. Being a South Indian married to a Maharashtrian, Indira sees to it that the Ganpati Aarti happens, following both customs.

Says Indira, “I do believe that Bappa is the God to remove all obstacles and to bring about a new change in your life and that this happens in this part of the year. I keep Bappa at home for one and a half days, with a grand decor with real flowers. I light lamps at the entrance. We have about 200 guests from our industry, friends, neighbours etc. coming over to my house on both days. Few people come only during Ganpati. I have a lot of old friends, who come to my house to visit Bappa. Sakshi Tanwar is one of them who never misses coming to my house for Ganpati. I don’t miss out on inviting anyone during Ganpati.”

Indira wishes that Ganpati Bappa would make our country secure. “I desire that Bappa keeps our country beautiful and secure without any calamities. I pray for the people who have had huge losses in their lives. May Ganpati give my family and every family good health, knowledge, work and a lot of balancing in life.”

Indira has called her entire cast and crew of Saavi Ki Savaari for Ganpati darshan at her home. “I have invited my entire cast of Saavi Ki Savaari. It is going to be a lovely cherished day for me. My day starts by making modak for Bappa. I also make idli, vadai, chutney and sambar. The South Indian pandit does the South Indian way of aarti in the morning. In the evening, we do the Maharastrian way of aarti.”

Indira loves clicking pictures with her friends. “I take pictures with all my friends during Ganesh Utsav. I make sure all of them come in traditional wear, in sarees.”

Wishing all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!!