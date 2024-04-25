Gaurav Sharma quits Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak; talks about roles that entice him

Gaurav Sharma who plays the role of Nirvaan Raghuvanshi in Colors’ Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak very effortlessly portrayed two varied ranges of emotions in his latest portrayals on television. We remember him even today for his badass baddie act in Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, on Star Plus. He played the negative character of Yuvraj in the show. At the same time, he took up a contrasting positive role in Colors’ Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak produced by Abhigyan Jha and Mrinal Jha. Nirvaan was the best brother Raj could get, and their sibling chemistry was something to look forward to.

Now, the news coming to us is that Gaurav Sharma is quitting Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak for greener pastures. We at IWMBuzz.com talked to the actor, who confirmed the news saying, “Yes, I have served a resignation notice and waiting for a smooth exit from the show so that the show doesn’t suffer. The show is good, but I am looking forward to better opportunities. I am happy doing roles like Yuvraj in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, but I won’t settle for less on TV. I took a 2-3 years break from TV; I did some good projects in web/ films. I did a comeback on TV with YRKKH and I loved my part. If anything of that calibre comes my way, only then will I do TV or it is better that I do web, films or maybe reality shows.”

Best of luck, Gaurav!!