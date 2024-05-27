Get Beach Look Ready With Surbhi Chandna’s Pink Short Dress Look, See Pics!

Summer is here, so it’s time to pack our bags and visit exotic locations. When it comes to summer holidays, one of the best options is beaches. The beautiful, relaxing sand and endless blue seawater remove all the stress! Surbhi Chandna, known for her impeccable style and effortless charm, recently rocked a stunning pink short dress perfect for a beach outing. Here’s how you can recreate her beach-ready look:

Surbhi Chandna’s Short Dress Beach Look-

Start by finding a breezy and comfortable pink short dress similar to Surbhi’s. And opt for lightweight fabric like cotton to keep cool in the beach heat. The dress can be sleeveless with spaghetti straps and a flared mini dress like Surbhi for maximum comfort. Keep it casual and comfy with matching pink flip-flops that are easy to slip on and off as you stroll along the beach.

Try Surbhi’s Inspired Glam Appearance-

Embrace your natural hair texture and create effortless beach waves using a sea salt spray or texturizing spray for that relaxed and tousled look. For makeup, go for a minimal look with a tinted moisturizer, waterproof mascara, and a tinted lip peach balm. This will help you achieve a fresh and glowing complexion like Surbhi’s, perfect for the beach. In the photos, she flaunts her dazzling summer-inspired beach look in a simple and vibrant short dress.

With Surbhi Chandna’s pink short dress as inspiration, you’re now ready to hit the beach in style. Remember to stay comfortable, protect yourself from the sun, and, most importantly, have fun and enjoy the sun, sand, and sea!

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.