Get The Kurta Swag Like Divyanka Tripathi, Rashami Desai, And Shweta Tiwari

The top TV Bahu’s Divyanka Tripathi, Rashami Desai, and Shweta Tiwari never fail to rule over hearts with their fashion flair. This time, the divas up their kurta swag in different styles and patterns. Check them out

Divyanka Tripathi’s Comfort Kurta Style

The ever-charming Divyanka Tripathi shows her cheerful side in the comfort of a blue cotton kurta set, including a blue printed ankle-length kurta with a stylish slit. She paired the drape with matching pants. Divyanka styled her look with no accessories but bright makeup and comfortable footwear.

Rashami Desai In Stylish Kurta Co ord set

Rashami teaches us to be in trend with a floral printed kurta co ord set. Her bold collar peplum kurta with loose pajamas looks stylish. With the small earrings and classy makeup, she completes her look. With the toe-point high heels, she looks like a boss.

Shweta Tiwari In Round Printed Kurta

The stunning Shweta shows her bubbly side in this multi-color printed yellow round kurta style. This modern style kurta is a perfect Bohemian glam. The actress slays it with long earrings, shiny makeup, and a customised bracelet. The black belt around her curves makes it look more attractive.

Whose kurta style did you like the most? Please share with us in the comments.