Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will always have a special place in my profile: Kishori Shahane on bidding adieu to Bhavani Chavan

Seasoned actress Kishori Shahane has enthralled audiences with her powerful rendition of the matriarch Bhavani Chavan in Star Plus’ popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for a long time now. As her iconic character bids adieu to the audience with Bhavani’s death, Kishori gets a bit emotional as she recollects her beautiful journey with this Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment show.

In an exclusive chat with IWMBuzz.com, she narrates the beautiful journey she has had with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin. Kishori Shahane is presently seen in the role of Babita Ahuja in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators.

Says Kishori, “In a career span of about 35 years, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will have a special place in my career, it is a milestone show for me. As I move out of it with a heavy heart, I feel very sad. It has been a good project for me and many actors and technicians. It gave all of us a lot of popularity and love from the audience for the last three and a half years. I am going to miss it a lot.”

Kishori who has seen the Jodi of Sai-Virat and Ishaan-Savi thriving, tells us, “Yes, I have seen two generations thriving in the show. Sai and Virat were amazing Jodi. Ayesha Singh was comparatively new when she came into the show. Neil Bhatt was experienced. It was a beautiful combination to work with. I used to gel well with both of them and the entire family.”

“The second generation, with Ishaan and Savi has also been a wonderful takeaway for me. Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma came in with fresh energy. The way they handled the characters, picked up a show from such a height, and kept the flag flying high has been commendable. I am proud of them,” says Kishori.

Talking about her iconic character of Bhavani Chavan, Kishori states, “The character has been ‘Mast Haan Mast’ and that has to be my biggest takeaway. The range that Bhavani Chavan had, was amazing. This was a larger-than-life character. It will be with me for all my life. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will always have a special place in my profile.”

Lastly, to the loyal fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the seasoned actress says, “To the loyal fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, please keep watching the show. This has been a great project and will entertain you for a long time. Long Live Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.”

Moving on to her present character, Kishori talks about her show on Zee TV, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. She plays the role of Babita Ahuja in it, the mother to the male lead, Arijit Taneja. “It is a wonderful experience for me, playing this character with such a big family. It is a full-fledged family. Babita Ahuja is again a very multi-faceted character with different shades to perform. Switching from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, has been a wonderful transition and I am enjoying it.”

We will surely miss Kishori in the power-packed role of Bhavani Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!!