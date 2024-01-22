Go Chic! Take Cues From Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan And Surbhi Jyoti To Look Best In Embroidered Salwar Suit

In the fashion world, trends change every day, but the elegance of ethnic outfit, salwar suit can never be changed. Whether in simple style or embellished, the charm of the salwar suit works well every time. This time, television beauties Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan, and Surbhi Jyoti show their best look in embroidered salwar suits.

Rubina Dilaik’s Mustard Yellow Embroidered Suit

Be the beauty of the hour in glam like Rubina Dilaik. The Shakti actress wore a mustard yellow kurta with beautiful golden embroidery around the sleeves, and golden lace complements her outfit. The plain kurta with Punjabi pajama looks stunning. The actress completes her look with small earrings, a side sling bag, and black glasses.

Hina Khan’s Red Embroidered Suit

If you are looking for something that can be your ultimate choice, then Hina Khan’s embroidered Anarkali salwar suit is aperfect. The actress wore a red, heavily gold embroidered anarkali kurta with churidar and matching dupatta. With the beautiful motif of jhumkas, she adds an extra dose of sophistication.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Neon Green Suit

Be the center of attraction in the ethnic look like Surbhi Jyoti. The actress wore an enchanting neon green gold embroidery plain kurta paired with loose palazzo pants. The contrasting gold dupatta complements her appearance. Her attractive makeup, bronze gold earrings, and rings give her a princess vibe, and she looks wow.

Whose embroidered salwar suit style did you like? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.