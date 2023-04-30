Gorgeous: Hina Khan is grace personified as she dances to ‘Piya Tose’

Hina Khan dances like a goddess to the beautiful song “Piya Tose”, check out video

Hina Khan has come a long way with her amazing acting folios on the screen. The actress shot to fame with her role as Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta. Since then she has been rising on the frontline. Later to Yeh Rishta, her iconic portrayal as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 also earned her immense love from the netizens.

She has now earned a huge fanbase on Instagram too. All thanks to her regular posts. As of now, celebrating the World Dance Day, she shared a dance video dancing to Piya Tose.

Hina Khan dancing to Piya Tose

The Yeh Rishta actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video dancing to the beautiful song Piya Tose. In the video, we can see her all gorgeous in a pink printed kurta that she teamed with pink trousers. The actress completed the look with her long highlighted hair. Her makeup looked stunning as she picked up dewy eyes, pink lips and completed the look with a pair of jhumkas.

Sharing the video, Hina Khan wrote, “Just a small attempt.. hope u like it.. #InternationalDanceDay”

Piya Tose

“Piya Tose” is a popular Hindi song from the 1965 Bollywood movie “Guide”. The song was composed by the legendary music director S.D. Burman and sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The lyrics of the song were written by Shailendra.

“Piya Tose” is a beautiful classical-based song that is known for its soulful melody and intricate musical arrangements. The song features the lead actress Waheeda Rehman dancing gracefully to the music, and it has since become an iconic dance number in Indian cinema.

The song has been covered by many other artists over the years and remains a popular choice for classical dance performances.