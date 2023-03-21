Shweta Tiwari is turning heads once again with her sizzling hot look on social media. The actress can be seen in a stylish hot pink swimwear suit as she shared it on her social media handle. The diva catered nothing but some beach boho fashion goals as she shared the pictures on her Instagram. Scroll beneath, as we decode her fashion.

In the pictures, we can see Shweta Tiwari wearing a stylish halter neck polka dot deep neck hot pink crop top. The actress teamed the bikini with a matching bottom. The actress took the day off for a cosy chilling swim with her family, and we can’t stop getting goals as she shared the pictures.

The actress in the first slide shared a solo picture of herself. The diva looked stunning in the swimwear as she completed the look with sleek straight hair, hooked it with a white lily flower and completed the look with minimal makeup. In the second slide we can see we can see the Aparajita actress giving a bold shot while she swims in the swimming pool. She went on to share a picture with her dear son, as the mother-son duo enjoy a beautiful cosy swim together going all smiles. Sharing the photodump on her social media, Shweta Tiwari wrote, “day out” in the caption.

Here take a look-

Are you crushing already? Well, no denial to that, Shweta Tiwari is truly keeping her grace on point no matter what she wears. What are your views on it? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned.