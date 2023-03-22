The celebration of Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year and is a joyful occasion for Maharashtrians. The festival takes place on the first day of the month of Chaitra with the belief that it brings prosperity and good luck into the house.

Popular veteran actor Uday Tikekar who plays the role of Virendra in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi is celebrating the festival with family. He mentioned, “Gudi Padwa is the beginning of a new year and is a very important festival for all the Maharashtrains, we celebrate it with full enthusiasm. It is also one of the most auspicious days to start something new in life. Following the tradition, we decorate the Gudi at home, prepare delicious delicacies like Puran Poli, Sabudana vada, Shrikhand, and Kothimbir Vadi, and before you know it every family member is seated to enjoy the food just with the aroma of it. This festival brings a lot of joy and love to everyone’s life. And I wish everyone a very happy Gudi Padwa, hope this new year brings in a lot of love, happiness and prosperity in your life.”

