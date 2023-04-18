One of the most controversial Bollywood celebrities’ reality shows, Koffee With Karan, always grabs attention with the hottest buzz of the town revealed on the coffee couch. Last year the show made it to the headlines with some juicy news about couples and singles. Reportedly the show has renewed to make a comeback with the new season, Koffee With Karan 8. And here we have everything you want to know about the show’s upcoming season.

As per an exclusive report from Midday, like the last season, this season will also start with Alia Bhatt but this time with her husband Ranbir Kapoor on the couch. The report states, “Karan wants to feature new combinations in this instalment. Ranbir and Alia top his list. While Alia opened the last three editions, Karan knows that the audience is keen to know more about the couple’s married life and parenthood. So, he is hoping to bring them on the couch.”

Further added that “He would also love to have Shah Rukh Khan, who was conspicuous by his absence in the last edition, feature in the opening episode or the season finale.”

Last year, season 7 was excellent, with top actors revealing unknown details about each other. So it is exciting to see who will reveal what in the upcoming season. Stay updated with us.

