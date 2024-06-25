Karan Johar confirms returning with ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 9 in 2025

Koffee with Karan Season 8 was considered to be a huge improvement over Season 7 in terms of the sheer spread of celebrities it managed to bring in, which also included starting off the season with Bollywood’s power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

However, there was one feedback that was consistently bad and that was how the rapid fire segment this time around was very boring.

And hence, in a recent interview with Sucharita Tyagi, as Johar went to confirm the show’s return but also how he is planning to change several things and hence will take a year off.

Johar said that he had questioned why he was even doing this, noting that he was not being given questions. He suggested dropping the rapid fire segment and mentioned that he would take the hamper because no one really deserved to win it. He added that he now wanted to change the world of “Koffee with Karan” with the ninth season, promising that it would be back with all the fun and chattiness.

He also highlighted that celebrities, at times, are too scared to open up and don’t say things like they used to. He gave Mahesh Bhatt as an example in the past and how he would still be as frank as he was in the past.

Hence, to plan things and make changes, Johar confirmed that he will return with Koffee with Karan but only in 2025.