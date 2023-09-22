Happy Birthday Mouni Roy! Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa caught having mad fun together [Viral Video]

It’s time to break out the party hats and cupcakes because it’s a special day in B-Town! That’s right, it’s the birthday of none other than the dazzling Mouni Roy, and you better believe it’s a celebration fit for a superstar. But wait, the plot thickens – because Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa, who are not just friends but practically family to Mouni, decided to make her birthday bash one for the books!

Now, if you’ve been living under a pop culture rock, let’s get you up to speed. Mouni Roy, the birthday girl herself, is no stranger to the glitz and glamour of Bollywood. With a resume that boasts some incredible films like “Gold” and her role as the mystical Naagin in the TV show of the same name, she’s a bona fide sensation. And let’s not forget her dazzling dance moves that have made her a household name.

And then, there’s Disha Patani, who’s been setting hearts aflutter with her mesmerizing beauty and acting chops. From “Baaghi 2” to “Malang,” she’s carved her own niche in the industry and is known for her impeccable style. Not to mention, she’s got some mad dance skills herself – a perfect match for a birthday bash!

And let’s not leave out Sonam Bajwa, a sensation in the Punjabi film industry who’s gradually making her mark in the wider cinematic world. Her stellar performances in Punjabi hits like “Carry on Jatta 2” have catapulted her into the limelight, and it’s clear she knows how to have a blast.

Now, imagine this trio of absolute stunners coming together for a birthday celebration. You can bet it’s going to be epic. In a viral video that has left fans swooning, Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa joined Mouni Roy for an unforgettable night of fun and laughter. Decked out in their comfy casual sleepover fashion, they weren’t just partying; they were setting new goals for all your pajama parties to come.

In the video, they can be seen dancing, laughing, and just being their goofy, lovable selves. It’s a reminder that amidst all the glitz and glam, these stars know how to let loose and have a blast with the people who mean the most to them.

Check out the viral video here:

So, here’s to Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, and Sonam Bajwa, a trio that knows how to light up the screen and our hearts, both on and off the camera. Happy birthday, Mouni – may your year be as fabulous as this unforgettable celebration