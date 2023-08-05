ADVERTISEMENT
#HappyFriendshipDay: Words cannot explain the bond I share with my friends: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame

Madalsa Sharma who is presently seen essaying the role of Kavya Vanraj Shah in Star Plus' Anupamaa shares her thoughts on the upcoming Friendship Day. Read them here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 Aug,2023 13:15:07
Madalsa Sharma the talented actress who plays the role of Kavya Vanraj Shah in Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa, is happy that she is finally getting a chance to meet her close buddies. With the International Friendship Day coming, she eagerly looks forward to her gathering with friends. As we know, Friendship Day is celebrated on 6 August. Here is Madalsa talking about her plans for the day. She talks about her plans for the day and wishes to spend the day with her close buddies.

Says Madalsa, “It has been hard to stay in touch with my old buddies in the last 3 years. I am looking forward to Friendship Day. Maybe we can get together and go out of town for a change.

Talking about her close friends, Madalsa avers, “My close friends are my childhood friends. I call them chaddi-buddies. Words can’t explain our bond. The most important factor in friendship is mutual trust.”

Madalsa expects the day to be busy on set as she will be shooting too for her show Anupamaa. As for her husband Mimoh as a friend, Madalsa states, “Mimoh is now also a part of my group of friends. We don’t rate friends. One is either a 10 or none.”

Wishing all our readers a very Happy Friendship Day!!

