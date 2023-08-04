I am overwhelmed with the great response I have received for Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Anjali Anand

Anjali Anand has hit ‘Gold’ with her stunning performance as Gayathri Randhawa in the Karan Johar film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Her screen presence, and the layering in her character graph were simply superb, and Anjali has been receiving the love and adulation of one and all. A glance at her social media profiles will tell us the kind of positive response she has been getting for her film.

Says Anjali, “I got this offer from Shanoo in 2021. I lapped it up when she told me that this is a Dharma Productions film directed by Karan Johar. They sent me an audition script which I recorded and sent. The film shoot was slowed down with the emergence of Covid and the Omicron second wave. But all is well at the end of it. A beautiful film is always destined to get appreciated, isn’t it?”

Talking about the responses she has been getting for her character of Gayathri in Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Anjali states, “I don’t know how to receive such a positive response. I am not used to it. I have realized in the past few days that I don’t like attention. When we actors do television or web, we actors perform and go home. But the kind of messages that I am getting for the film has been overwhelming. I cannot express in words.”

“I am counting my stars every day. A lot of people from the fraternity, and well-wishers have reached out, and showered their love. This film is special as Karan Sir has given every character something to talk about. There was one review which stated clearly that every topic touched upon in the film got raised and its loose ends got tied as the story progressed. That’s the best part about the film,” adds Anjali.

On being part of the Randhawa family, Anjali states, “It was brilliant to perform in front of veteran actors like Dharmendraji, Jaya Bachchan ji, Shabana Azmiji. Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar Sir and Alia Bhatt were so sweet and down-to-earth. When you work with them, we really get to know what they are in real. Otherwise, the public has a different opinion about them.”

Talking about her graph as an actor with TV shows web and now films, Anjali explains, “My journey so far has been tough. When I was doing TV, I was told that I will never be able to do another TV show. But then, I did that too. Later, I did web and films. I had opened all avenues from my side. I had never thought of myself as a TV actor or a film actor. After doing the big lead role on Star Plus, I did the smallest possible role in the film Bell Bottom. I did not find it wrong at all. We need to break out of our restrictions and follow our gut to achieve better in life.”

Ask her about her plans now, and she states, “I have no plan at all. Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is doing so well. So I will love to be in this world for some time. I am also meeting people. I want to keep going ahead. I want better parts, I want to work with better people.”

Lastly, she confides in us that she is a big Karan Johar fan. “I am such a big filmy that my ‘andar ka filmy’ is s happy that Karan Johar’s film is doing so well. My name is Anjali, so you know by now that I am a big big Karan Johar fan.”

Best of luck, Anjali!!